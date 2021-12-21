Trending

European shares rise after Monday’s bruising sell-off

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

December 21, 2021

(Reuters) – European shares rebounded on Tuesday after a bruising sell-off in the previous session, with a jump in commodity stocks offsetting concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.9% as of 0821 GMT, with miners and oil stocks leading gains on the back of higher copper and crude prices amid a slight upturn in risk appetite. [O/R] [MET/L]

Semiconductor and chip stocks ASML Holding, ASM International, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics rose around 2% each after U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology beat market expectations in its trading update.

Sporting goods makers Adidas and Puma added 1.2% and 1.0% following Nike’s quarterly beat.

Sanofi slipped 0.1% after announcing it will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals for about $1 billion.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

