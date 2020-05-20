European shares inch lower on doubts over COVID-19 vaccine



FILE PHOTO - The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville FILE PHOTO - The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) – European shares headed lower on Wednesday after a downbeat session on Wall Street, as doubts over a potential COVID-19 vaccine reignited fears about the slow recovery from a looming global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> dropped 0.3% by 0708 GMT in its second day of fall, with banks <.SX7P>, telecoms <.SXKP> and travel & leisure <.SXTP> sector stocks leading the decline.

Wall Street indexes fell more than 1% overnight after a media report questioned the validity of the results of U.S. drugmaker Moderna’s <MRNA.O> coronavirus vaccine trial that had sent stock markets soaring on Monday.

In a bright spot, shares of British retailer Marks & Spencer <MKS.L> jumped 5.2% after saying that it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme as it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus crisis and reported a 21% fall in annual profit.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)