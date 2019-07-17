European shares flat after mixed corporate results



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

July 17, 2019

(Reuters) – European shares were flat in early trading on Wednesday as investors parsed through a mixed bag of corporate results, with rising Brexit uncertainty and trade tensions limiting the gains.

The banking sector <.SX7P> fell 0.8%, led by Swedish banks, as Handelsbanken <SHBa.ST> fell on poor results, while Swedbank <SWEDa.ST> slipped after cutting its shareholder pay-out policy.

The tech sector <.SX8P> outperformed the broader market after ASML <ASML.AS> reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The sector rose was up 0.6%, also helped by gains in mobile network gear maker Ericsson <ERICb.ST>, which said it was on-track for 2020 targets as second-quarter profit matched.

The pan-European stocks benchmark <.STOXX> slipped 0.07% at 0711 GMT, in what could be its first day of decline in four days.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)