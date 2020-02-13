European shares falter as coronavirus toll in China jumps



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

(Reuters) – European shares pulled back from record highs on Thursday as a surge in new coronavirus cases in China surprised investors who were hoping that the outbreak had peaked.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> fell 0.4% by 0803 GMT. The index had notched new highs in the last two sessions on optimism over what appeared to be a decline in new cases of infection in China.

But a jump in new cases after China deployed a new diagnostic method and a record rise in the death toll swiftly subdued risk appetite.

European sectors with heavy exposure to China, such as basic resources <.SXPP> and automobile stocks <.SXAP> fell 0.9% and 1.1%, respectively.

