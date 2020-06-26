European shares edge higher, Air France jumps on aid deal



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Staff FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

June 26, 2020

(Reuters) – European stocks opened higher on Friday, propped up by positive company updates, although investors remained cautious about a resurgence in U.S. COVID-19 cases and its impact on the global economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was up 0.6% by 0720 GMT, with technology <.SX8P>, chemical companies <.SX4P> and miners <.SXPP> leading sectoral gains.

Markets this week have swung between fears of a second wave of coronavirus cases and signs of more economic support from governments and central banks. The STOXX 600 is still on course to post a 1% weekly loss.

Air France-KLM <AIRF.PA> jumped 5% after governments of France and Netherlands reached a deal on an aid package for the airline group, with the latter saying it would provide a 3.4 billion euro ($3.81 billion) financing package.

AMS <AMS.S> rose 5.7% after the Austria-based semiconductor company rejected media allegations of market manipulation during its takeover of Osram <OSRn.DE>.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)