European shares slip as earnings underline coronavirus hit



FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Staff/File Photo

April 15, 2020

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

(Reuters) – European shares headed lower on Wednesday after a five-day rally as the first batch of earnings reports underlined the business damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while energy stocks sank on worries of a plunge in oil demand.

Declines for Total SA <TOTF.PA>, Royal Dutch Shell Plc <RDSa.L> and BP Plc <BP.L> sent the European energy index <.SXEP> to its lowest this month as dire forecasts of the worst economic slump since the Great Depression hit oil prices. [O/R]

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down 1.6%, after surging almost 8% since April 6 on early signs the health crisis was ebbing and on hopes that sweeping lockdown measures would soon be lifted.

The benchmark index has recovered about 22% since hitting an eight-year low in March, but is still down about 24% from its record high and analysts warned an uptick in coronavirus cases could spark another sell-off.

“With the market outlook still mired in tremendous uncertainty, gains in equities remain far from a one-way bet,” said Han Tan, market analyst at FXTM.

“Lingering fears over the coronavirus could well put a lid on consumption and alter spending habits, while leaving corporate earnings stunted for an extended period.”

U.S. majors JPMorgan Chase & Co <JPM.N> and Johnson and Johnson <JNJ.N> kicked off the first-quarter earnings season on Tuesday with glum forecasts for 2020 as the pandemic crushed business activity and erased liquidity.

ASML Holding NV <ASML.AS>, a key European supplier to chipmakers such as Samsung and Intel, fell 2.4% after reporting worse-than-expected earnings on Wednesday.

Dutch navigation and digital mapping company TomTom <TOM2.AS> shed 5.3% after saying it expected negative free cash flow this year and lower revenue from its automotive and consumer businesses.

Overall, analysts expect earnings for STOXX 600 firms to slide 22% in the first quarter and 34.2% in the second, deepening a corporate recession even as some economies consider lifting strict stay-at-home orders.

“It is too early for governments to re-open their economies and if they do so, it must be a slow procedure in order to avoid a new flare up,” said Charalambos Pissouros, a market analyst at JFD Group.

French shares <.FCHI> fell 1.8% as France became the fourth country to report more than 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus after Italy, Spain and the United States.

Britain’s domestically focussed mid-cap index <.FTMC> slumped another 3.3% on signs the country was headed for a longer lockdown and forecasts the economy could be facing its deepest recession in 300 years. [.L]

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)