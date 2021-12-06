Trending

European shares bounce after volatile week

German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

December 6, 2021

(Reuters) – Oil stocks helped drive a rebound in European stocks on Monday after sharp losses late last week when fears about the Omicron variant and the U.S. monetary policy outlook weighed on investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged up 0.7% as of 0818 GMT, with the energy sector climbing 1.4%. Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia hiked prices for crude sold to Asia and the United States. [O/R]

Helping allay some concerns over Omicron, a South African health official said over the weekend that the variant caused mild infections, while top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci told CNN “it does not look like there’s a great degree of severity” so far.

Among stocks, French construction materials company Saint-Gobain rose 1% after announcing it was acquiring all shares in U.S.-based GCP Applied Technologies in a deal valued at around $2.3 billion.

Just Eat Takeaway.com slipped 3.3% after Bernstein downgraded the stock to “market perform, while Deutsche Bank added 2.9% after J.P.Morgan upgraded the stock to “overweight”.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

