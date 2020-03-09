Trending

European stocks plunge on oil price tumble, Italy lockdown

The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

March 9, 2020

(Reuters) – European shares slumped across the board on Monday, taking the benchmark STOXX 600 into bear market territory as a lockdown in northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak and a 30% plunge in oil prices amplified fears of a global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> fell 6.1% by 0807 GMT, entering bear market – commonly defined as a 20% drop from all-time highs.

London’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 8.0%, with shares of oil majors BP <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> down more than 20%. The top decliner on the STOXX 600 was Tullow Oil <TLW.L>, with an eye-popping 57% drop.

Europe’s oil & gas index <.SXEP> tumbled 7.3%, with crude prices <LCOc1> <CLc1> in a free fall after Saudi Arabia started a price war by slashing its official selling price and setting plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next month. [O/R]

Italy became the frontline of the crisis in Europe after the government ordered a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain the outbreak.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE