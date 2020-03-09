European stocks plunge on oil price tumble, Italy lockdown



The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Staff The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European shares slumped across the board on Monday, taking the benchmark STOXX 600 into bear market territory as a lockdown in northern Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak and a 30% plunge in oil prices amplified fears of a global recession.

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> fell 6.1% by 0807 GMT, entering bear market – commonly defined as a 20% drop from all-time highs.

London’s commodity-heavy FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was down 8.0%, with shares of oil majors BP <BP.L> and Royal Dutch Shell <RDSa.L> down more than 20%. The top decliner on the STOXX 600 was Tullow Oil <TLW.L>, with an eye-popping 57% drop.

Europe’s oil & gas index <.SXEP> tumbled 7.3%, with crude prices <LCOc1> <CLc1> in a free fall after Saudi Arabia started a price war by slashing its official selling price and setting plans for a dramatic increase in crude production next month. [O/R]

Italy became the frontline of the crisis in Europe after the government ordered a virtual lockdown across much of its wealthy north, including the financial capital Milan, in a drastic new attempt to try to contain the outbreak.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham, Bernard Orr)