European Commission has asked EU members for vaccination plans: Merkel

November 19, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Commission has asked all European Union member states to provide their plans to vaccinate the population against the coronavirus, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Vaccination priorities are similar in most member states, first medical staff, then vulnerable persons,” she told journalists at a news conference following a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday.

