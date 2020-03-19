Europe needs to match ECB’s bold action with fiscal policy: Kazimir



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Europe’s political establishment needs to match the European Central Bank’s bold stimulus move with a similarly ambitious fiscal package to ease the bloc’s crisis, ECB policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Twitter on Thursday.

“The people of Europe, businesses and markets would not mind at all if our actions would be matched with fiscal actions of equal power at the European level,” Kazimir said, tweeting comments he made to Slovak daily HNonline.

The ECB launched a 750 billion euro emergency bond purchase scheme on Wednesday night in a bid to stop a pandemic-induced financial rout from shredding the euro zone’s economy and raising fresh concerns about the currency bloc’s viability.

