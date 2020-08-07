Europe follows Asian stocks lower as U.S.-China tensions escalate



The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Staff

August 7, 2020

(Reuters) – European shares slipped on Friday after their Asian peers were hit by a further escalation in U.S.-China tensions, but an upbeat earnings season and hopes of more stimulus kept most regional indexes on course for weekly gains.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was down 0.2% by 0717 GMT, with banks <SX7P>, automakers <.SXAP> and oil and gas firms <.SXEP> leading declines.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday moved to ban U.S. transactions with popular Chinese apps, Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s Tiktok, knocking 1% off Asia Pacific shares.

European markets were relatively more resilient, but Amsterdam-listed Prosus <PRX.AS>, with its biggest investment in Tencent <0700.HK>, fell 5.8%.

British aero-engineer Rolls-Royce Holdings <RR.L> dropped 2.3% after a media report that activist shareholder ValueAct Capital Management sold its stake in the company.

Deutsche Telekom <DTEGn.DE>, which owns 43% of T-Mobile <TMUS.O>, rose 2.1% after the U.S. firm added more monthly phone subscribers than expected in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)