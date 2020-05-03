Europcar gets 307 million euros in financing to cope with COVID-19 crisis



FILE PHOTO - The logo of car rental company Europcar is seen at Zurich Airport, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO - The logo of car rental company Europcar is seen at Zurich Airport, January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

May 3, 2020

PARIS (Reuters) – French car hire company Europcar <EUCAR.PA> said on Sunday it had secured a total of 307 million euros ($337.18 million) in new financing to manage through the coronavirus crisis.

The sum includes a 220 million euro loan guaranteed at 90% by the French state, 67 million euros of liquidity lines guaranteed at 70% by the Spanish state, and 20 million euros of revolving credit facility backed by French investment firm Eurazeo <EURA.PA>, the company said in a statement.

Eurazeo owns 29.8% of Europcar.

($1 = 0.9105 euros)

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic,; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain,; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)