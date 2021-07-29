Euronext earnings rise in Q2 as Borsa Italiana joins group



July 29, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Euronext reported on Thursday that net income rose 5.6% to 86.6 million euros ($102.90 million) in the second quarter from a year ago, helped by consolidating Borsa Italiana into the pan-European exchange group.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 53.8% to 192.9 million euros for the second quarter, with adjusted earnings per share up 26.8% at 1.43 euro, Euronext said.

The group, which operates exchanges in Paris, Dublin, Amsterdam and Brussels, acquired Borsa Italiana in Milan from the London Stock Exchange Group in April.

Euronext said it was also helped by a record 62 stock exchange listings.

After Britain left the European Union in December last year, Amsterdam displaced London as Europe’s top share trading centre, though the two capitals are now roughly neck-and-neck.

Borsa Italiana revenue growth was mainly driven by the “remarkable performance” of the Italian exchange’s MTS fixed income platform, Euronext said.

“We are actively preparing the announcement of the new Euronext strategic plan, including 2024 Group guidances, which we will release in November 2021,” Euronext CEO Stephane Boujnah said in a statement.

