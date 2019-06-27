Eurobank agrees to sell sour mortgage loan notes to Pimco unit



ATHENS, (Reuters) – Eurobank said on Thursday it agreed to sell 95% of mezzanine and junior notes of 2.0 billion euro securitised pool of non-performing mortgage loans to Celidoria, an entity owned by funds managed by U.S. fund group PIMCO.

Greece’ third largest lender by assets said it has also agreed to start exclusive talks with Bravo Strategies III, a Celidoria affiliate on another pool of securitised non-performing loans, code named project Cairo.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)