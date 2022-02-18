Euro zone’s current account surplus rose last year



February 18, 2022

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The euro zone’s current account surplus rose to 310 billion euros ($352.47 billion) last year, or 2.6% of the bloc’s economic output, European Central Bank data showed on Friday.

This compares to 213 billion euros in 2020, or 1.9% of the euro area’s GDP.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

