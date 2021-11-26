Euro zone lending to companies accelerated in October



FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former headquarters of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt, Germany, April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

November 26, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Banks in the euro zone increased the pace of lending to companies last month and continued to extend credit to households at a brisk pace, data showed on Friday, in a sign of confidence in the bloc’s recovery.

Loans to companies grew by 2.5% year on year, the fastest pace since April, the European Central Bank data showed. Loans to household were up by 4.1%, the same pace as the month before.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)