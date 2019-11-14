Trending

Euro zone economy continues steady growth in third quarter

The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank (C), is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt
FILE PHOTO: The financial district with the headquarters of Germany's largest business bank, Deutsche Bank (C), is photographed on early evening in Frankfurt, Germany, January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

November 14, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The euro zone economy continued to grow at a modest pace in the July-September period as expected, data from the EU statistics office showed on Thursday, as Germany narrowly escaped a technical recession and other big economies expanded.

The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said gross domestic product in the 19 countries sharing the euro increased 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter for a 1.2% year-on-year gain.

The quarterly expansion was in line with a Eurostat preliminary flash estimate earlier this month and market expectations, although the previous year-on-year figure was 1.1%.

Germany, the euro zone’s biggest economy, grew 0.1% in the third quarter after a -0.2% contraction in the previous three months, so avoiding a technical recession.

France, the second biggest economy grew by 0.3% in the third quarter against the previous three months and the third biggest Italy expanded 0.1%. Spain and the Netherlands, the fourth and fifth biggest economies of the bloc, each grew by 0.4%.

(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

