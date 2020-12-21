Euro zone consumer confidence rises to -13.9 in December



FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters, where Brexit talks are taking place, in Brussels, Belgium, December 13, 2020 REUTERS/Yves Herman

December 21, 2020

(Reuters) – Euro zone consumer confidence rose by 3.7 points in December from the November number, figures released on Monday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -13.9 this month from -17.6 in November.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -16.8.

In the European Union as a whole, consumer sentiment rose by 3.4 points to -15.3.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu in Gdansk)