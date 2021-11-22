Euro zone banks not meeting ECB’s climate risk goals



FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) is illuminated with a giant euro sign at the start of the "Luminale, light and building" event in Frankfurt, Germany, March 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – No big euro zone lender meets the European Central Bank’s expectations on climate and environmental risk, the ECB said on Monday, calling for a quicker adaption of its supervisory expectations.

“Banks have taken initial steps towards incorporating climate-related risks, but none is close to meeting all supervisory expectations,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Only one-third of banks have plans in place that are at least broadly adequate, and half won’t have completed implementation of their plans by the end of 2022,” it added.

