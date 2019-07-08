EU works for European candidate at IMF: senior official



FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union wants to have a European candidate to replace Christine Lagarde at the helm of the International Monetary Fund, a senior EU official said on Monday.

“There is a strong urge among European countries to come with one candidate,” the official said ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers that could informally discuss the matter.

The official said that the president of the Eurogroup, Mario Centeno, was among those working on this.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)