EU watchdog calls on companies to make full pandemic impact disclosures



FILE PHOTO - The cyclist rides past the skyline with its banking district during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 29, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach FILE PHOTO - The cyclist rides past the skyline with its banking district during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany, April 29, 2020, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

May 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Upcoming half-yearly reports from companies listed in the European Union should adequately reflect the current and expected impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their operations, the bloc’s securities watchdog said on Wednesday.

“ESMA also highlights the importance of providing information on the identification of the principal risks and uncertainties to which issuers are exposed,” the European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement.

