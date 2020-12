December 11, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is ready to cooperate more with Turkey to tackle migration, European Council President Charles Michel said after a two-day meeting of EU leaders in Brussels.

“We want responsible cooperation with Turkey,” Michel told a news conference.

Turkey hosts thousands of Syrian migrants migrants fleeing civil war who would otherwise seek refuge in EU countries.

