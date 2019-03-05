EU-UK Brexit talks failed to reach deal on Tuesday: sources



A worker is reflected in a puddle as he walks past EU flags near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville A worker is reflected in a puddle as he walks past EU flags near the Houses of Parliament, London, Britain, March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

March 5, 2019

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Talks between European Union and British Brexit negotiators ended after more than three hours in Brussels on Tuesday and will resume on Wednesday, sources from both sides said.

An EU official said the talks did not go well.

Neither side released any comments after the meeting, which involved the EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and the UK’s Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)