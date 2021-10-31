Trending

EU, U.S. say they took steps to re-establish trade flows in steel and aluminium

U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen speak about steel and aluminium tariffs
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks as European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen looks on during a joint statement about steel and aluminium tariffs, on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome, Italy October 31, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) – The United States and the European Union on Sunday took steps to re-establish transatlantic trade flows in steel and aluminium, and address the challenges in the sector, they said in a joint statement.

As a part of that partnership, they intend to negotiate a global arrangement to address carbon intensity and global overcapacity, they said on Sunday.

“The United States will not apply section 232 duties and will allow duty-free importation steel and aluminium from the EU at a historical-based volume and the EU will suspend related tariffs on U.S. products”, they said.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)

