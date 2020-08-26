EU trade chief Hogan to resign: reports

August 26, 2020

DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Union trade chief Phil Hogan will tender his resignation to the EU’s chief executive Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening, according to reports in Ireland’s Irish Independent and Irish Times newspapers.

Hogan attended a golf dinner last week that outraged the Irish public and led to the resignation of an Irish minister and the disciplining of several lawmakers. He insisted on Tuesday he had adhered to all rules during the trip.

