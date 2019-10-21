EU revises up German budget surplus for 2018



October 21, 2019

By Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, (Reuters) – The European Union’s statistics agency revised upward Germany’s budget surplus for 2018, data released on Monday showed, in a sign that Berlin’s plan for a limited easing next year may be smaller than expected.

The data may not bode well for euro zone’s economic growth prospects, as the bloc is facing risks of a protracted slowdown, which many economists say could be countered only with a significant increase in governments’ spending – especially by Germany, the euro area’s largest economy.

Eurostat said Germany’s revenues last year exceeded expenses more than previously estimated allowing Berlin to post a budget surplus of 1.9% of its output, above the 1.7% that Eurostat had calculated in April.

