EU ready to concede on Brexit fishing rights: the Telegraph



FILE PHOTO: An hybrid flag depicting the EU and the British flags is seen during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler FILE PHOTO: An hybrid flag depicting the EU and the British flags is seen during a debate on the last EU summit and Brexit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

November 27, 2020

(Reuters) – The European Union is set to concede on Brexit fishing rights, the Telegraph reported, without citing sources.

Brussels has also accepted a proposal for a transition period on fishing rights after Jan. 1, the report said.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru)