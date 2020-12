December 16, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – The European Union would prefer to agree a trade deal with Britain but is prepared for all scenarios, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“There has been progress but no breakthrough,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding that talks between Britain and the European Commission would continue until the end of the week.

