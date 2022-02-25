EU places Putin on sanctions list after Ukraine invasion



BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union has agreed to place Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on its list of sanctioned individuals following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“Let me flag that the only leaders in the world that are sanctioned by the European Union are Assad from Syria, Lukashenko from Belarus and now Putin from Russia,” Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers to settle details of the bloc’s sanctions.

