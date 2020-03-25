EU needs comprehensive fiscal response to coronavirus: Spain’s foreign minister



FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera FILE PHOTO: Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya arrives to attend the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) – The European Union needs to provide a “comprehensive and solid” common fiscal response to the coronavirus crisis to convince markets and reduce volatility, Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Wednesday.

The Spanish government backs the issuance of European coronabonds, she said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Some EU member countries disagree, she added.

