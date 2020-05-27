EU must evolve its position in talks on future ties: UK negotiator



FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost arrives for a meeting to address the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost arrives for a meeting to address the government's response to the coronavirus outbreak, at Downing Street in London, Britain March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union must evolve its position to reach an agreement with Britain, the UK’s chief negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday, repeating his position that at the moment the two sides are far apart.

Asked whether Frost would want the EU’s negotiator to have a changed mandate for the negotiations, Frost said: “Our view at the moment is that mandate, at least in key areas, is not a mandate that is likely to produce an agreement.”

“So if you are asking do we think the EU needs to evolve its position to reach an agreement, yes we do.”

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper)