EU must emerge stronger, more united from corona-crisis, Merkel says



German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a plenary session at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium July 8, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

July 8, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Preserving basic rights, fostering solidarity, protecting the climate, digitalisation, and Europe’s role in the world are Germany’s top priorities during its six-month presidency of the European Union, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“We want Europe to come out of the (coronavirus crisis) more united and stronger,” Merkel said in speech to European Parliament lawmakers in Brussels.

(Reporting by Brussels bureau; Writing by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)