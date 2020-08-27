EU ministers to discuss Navalny as Russia not cooperating: Germany

August 27, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – Russia must help investigate what happened to Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who is being treated in a Berlin hospital for suspected poisoning, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday before talks with EU counterparts on what to do next.

“We expect Russia to join efforts to clear up what happened but at the moment that doesn’t seem to be the case,” Maas told ZDF television.

“We, EU foreign ministers, will discuss this today because it would be easiest for Moscow to join the investigation, otherwise the question remains open and then the EU will have to discuss how to proceed,” he added.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; editing by Thomas Seythal)