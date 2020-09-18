EU lending arm EIB to halt Belarus lending: source



FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Investment Bank is pictured in the city of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, March 25, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal FILE PHOTO: The logo of the European Investment Bank is pictured in the city of Luxembourg, Luxembourg, March 25, 2017. Reuters/Eric Vidal

September 18, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s lending arm, the European Investment Bank, is to stop funding new projects in Belarus as part of the bloc’s response to the disputed re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, a source close to the bank said on Friday.

“There was a board meeting yesterday where it was made clear,” the source told Reuters on the condition of anonymity, adding that no projects had been in the pipeline.

The EIB has spent a total of 550 million euros ($652.14 million)in Belarus, having signed its first project in the country back in mid-2017.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Tommy Wilkes)