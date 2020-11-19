EU leaders to discuss Turkey at December summit: Merkel



German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2020 following a virtual EU summit. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses the media in Berlin, Germany, November 19, 2020 following a virtual EU summit. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

November 19, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – European Union leaders will discuss Turkey’s pursuit of natural gas exploration in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean at their next summit in December, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

“Things haven’t developed the way we would have wished,” she told journalists following a meeting with EU leaders late on Thursday.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers, Thomas Escritt and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan)