EU is giving a “final push” to reach Brexit deal – Barnier



EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media as he leaves EU Commission after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media as he leaves EU Commission after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

December 22, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is giving a “final push” to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

“We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push,” he told reporters before a meeting to brief EU ambassadors in Brussels.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Biesemans, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)