EU is giving a “final push” to reach Brexit deal – Barnier

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier leaves EU Commission after Brexit negotiations
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier addresses the media as he leaves EU Commission after Brexit negotiations, in Brussels, Belgium, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

December 22, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is giving a “final push” to reach a potential deal on future trading ties between the bloc and Britain, EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

“We are really in a crucial moment. We are giving it a final push,” he told reporters before a meeting to brief EU ambassadors in Brussels.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Bart Biesemans, writing by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss)

