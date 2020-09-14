EU human rights dialogue with China will continue, says Merkel



BERLIN (Reuters) – Dialogue with China on human rights will continue, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday after European Union leaders held a video summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On economic relations, Merkel added: “In the last 15 years, China has become much stronger economically and this means that the demand for reciprocity – for a level playing field – is of course very justified today.”

