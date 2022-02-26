EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine aid, measures against Moscow on Sunday



FILE PHOTO: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell rings a bell at the EU Foreign Ministers meeting addressing the situation in Ukraine, after Russia launched a massive military operation, in Brussels, Belgium, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

February 26, 2022

(Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers will come together for a virtual meeting on Sunday to adopt further measures in support of Ukraine and against “aggression by Russia”, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late on Saturday.

“I will propose a package of emergency assistance for the Ukrainian armed forces, to support them in their heroic fight,” he said on Twitter, adding that the meeting would start on Sunday at 1800 CET (1700 GMT).

