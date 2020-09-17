EU executive recommends green energy, transport, digital investment for recovery

September 17, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission recommended on Thursday that EU governments spend money from the 750 billion euro EU recovery package to boost the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic on green energy, transport and investment in digitalisation.

The recommendations come in guidelines issued to the 27-nation bloc on how to write up applications for cash from the recovery package so that the Commission, which will be in charge of reviewing them, can accept them.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski)