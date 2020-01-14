EU executive may seek injunction against Polish law muzzling judges



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

January 14, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will discuss on Tuesday whether to ask the European Court of Justice, the EU’s top court, for an injunction against a Polish law that would allow the ruling party to discipline judges questioning government reforms.

The European Union has previously argued that the draft legislation would imperil the rule of law and has launched a legal action in defense of Polish courts’ independence.

“We will discuss the topic today within the ongoing infringement procedure,” Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference before discussions among all EU commissioners in Strasbourg. “It is a question of intermediate measures to be taken by the European Court of Justice that will be the essence of the debate.”

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Robin Emmott and John Stonestreet)