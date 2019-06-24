EU countries receive higher number of asylum requests from Venezuela

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:17 AM PT — Monday, June 24, 2019

The European Union is seeing a rise in asylum requests, most of which are coming from Latin American countries like Venezuela.

According to a report released Monday by the European Union’s statistical office, countries in the EU have received more than 280,000 applications this year so far. This is an 11-percent increase. European asylum officials say the influx in requests is due to people seeking refuge from crises in their countries.

The report noted an increase in requests from countries like El Salavador, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Officials predict this growing trend of asylum requests will continue as Venezuelans seek out Europe for a similar culture to their own.

“While the number of Syrians applying for international protection decreased considerably compared to the same periods in 2018, Afghan and Venezuelan applications were far most numerous,” explained Nina Gregori, executive director for European Asylum Support.

According to officials, only a “fraction” of asylum requests get accepted by European states. This results in asylum seekers having to either go back home or submit a second application.