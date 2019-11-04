EU, China to sign an agreement on geographic indications: France’s Macron



FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence for Humanity (GFAIH) at the Institut de France in Paris, France October 30, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron reacts as he delivers a speech during the Global Forum on Artificial Intelligence for Humanity (GFAIH) at the Institut de France in Paris, France October 30, 2019. Ludovic Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

November 4, 2019

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – The European Union and China will sign in Beijing an agreement about protected geographic indications, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday in Shanghai.

Macron was speaking at a meeting with French and German companies in Shangahi.

Geographic indications are locally made products protected by EU’s law.

(Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Catherine Evans)