EU chiefs express ‘great concerns’ about Hong Kong at China summit



European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) attend a news conference following a virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool

June 22, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union chiefs expressed their “great concerns” about the proposed security law for Hong Kong during a video summit on Monday with China’s president and premier.

“We expressed our great concerns about the proposed national security law for Hong Kong,” European Council President Charles Michel said after the talks, adding that the bloc called on Beijing to ensure political pluralism, democratic standards and human rights in Hong Kong.

Michel also said China needed to engage in WTO reform and open up its market to the EU more to rebalance what he said was their uneven trading relationship.

