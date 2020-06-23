EU business body fears China-EU investment deal will not be finished this year



FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee FILE PHOTO: An attendant walks past EU and China flags ahead of the EU-China High-level Economic Dialogue at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

June 23, 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) – The president of European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said on Tuesday that he doubts the China-EU investment agreement will be finished this year.

Joerg Wuttke told reporters during a briefing that he was disappointed the latest EU-China meetings did not lead to a joint communique, adding that he was concerned China is drifting towards isolation.

