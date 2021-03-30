EU Analyst: Biden appears mentally unfit for office

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

A scientist from the Netherlands recently broke down Joe Biden’s recent press conference attempt and said his behavior shows fast-progressing cognitive decline.

According to Hans Netten from The Hague University, Biden appeared to be unfit for office due to his incoherent verbal skills and a feeble physical posture.

“The way he answered questions was mediocre at best because for extensive periods of time he was looking down, going through his notes,” explained the analyst. “There was Biden seemingly forgetting names of people, places and agencies, and forgetting topics that had just been discussed a few seconds before.”

Netten said a weak U.S. president poses a threat to security and stability of the whole world.

“I want him to be fully in control, fully aware and fully capable of performing his tasks as president of the United States of America,” he stated. “That seems like a very reasonable thing to ask since the whole world could suffer if the American president turns out to be mentally unfit to perform his job.”

Netten went on to say Biden’s recent performance in office is raising concern all over the world because U.S. affairs appear to be uncertain for many countries.