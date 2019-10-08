Etihad Airways expects to return to profitability in 2023: executive



FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Etihad Airways Airbus A320-200 is seen at the National Airport Minsk, Belarus April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko/File Photo

October 8, 2019

ABU DHABI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways expects to return to profitability in 2023, at the end of a five-year turnaround plan, its chief commercial officer, Robin Kamark, said on Wednesday.

Etihad suffered from its third consecutive year of annual losses in 2018 despite cost savings of nearly half a billion dollars as it cut its workforce and fleet.

Kamark told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Abu Dhabi that Etihad has taken delivery of two Airbus A-350-1000 aircraft.

(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Saeed Azhar)