Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

December 8, 2020

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over.

“There are a few remnants of the militia or special forces not yet controlled,” Redwan Hussein, spokesman of the government’s task force for the Tigray crisis, told reporters.

It was not immediately possible to reach the TPLF for comment.

Most communications in Tigray are down and access to the area is severely restricted, making it hard to verify either side’s statements.

(Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Jon Boyle)