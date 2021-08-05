Ethereum major upgrade activated; ether stays lower



August 5, 2021

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A major software upgrade on Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, was activated on Thursday, a move seen as stabilizing transaction fees on the network and subsequently reducing the supply of the ether token.

Ether was already lower on the day going into the technical adjustment and was last down 4.4% at $2,601.73.

