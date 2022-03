The Estee Lauder section of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files The Estee Lauder section of the Nordstrom flagship store is seen during a media preview in New York, U.S., October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

March 8, 2022

(Reuters) – Estee Lauder Companies Inc said on Monday it had decided to suspend all commercial activities in Russia, including closing all its stores in the country.

The company will also suspend brand sites and shipments to its retailers in Russia, it added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)