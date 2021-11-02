Estee Lauder sales beat Wall Street expectations



FILE PHOTO: An Estee Lauder cosmetics counter is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

November 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Estee Lauder Cos Inc beat Wall Street expectations for quarterly sales on Tuesday, as shoppers in North America and Europe bought more of the cosmetics maker’s skincare and makeup products after the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Net sales rose to $4.39 billion in the first quarter, from $3.56 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected sales of $4.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

